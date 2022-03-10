 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Library Days at senior center

Library Days at the Frank Fischer Senior Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells.

Every Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. library staff visit to offer library services and activities. Activities begin at 12:30 p.m.

March 14: Relax & Create—create a Shamrock Craft just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

March 21: Monday Matinee – “Nomadland,” based on the book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” by Jessica Bruder. Copies of the book available at the library and on the bookmobile.

March 28: Card Game Day—play the card game 9-hole Golf, all experience levels.

Bookmobile visits from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays.

