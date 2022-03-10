Library Days at senior center

Library Days at the Frank Fischer Senior Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells.

Every Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. library staff visit to offer library services and activities. Activities begin at 12:30 p.m.

March 14: Relax & Create—create a Shamrock Craft just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

March 21: Monday Matinee – “Nomadland,” based on the book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” by Jessica Bruder. Copies of the book available at the library and on the bookmobile.

March 28: Card Game Day—play the card game 9-hole Golf, all experience levels.

Bookmobile visits from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays.