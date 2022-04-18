Library Friends donate 1,000th book

The Friends of the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library donated books to families of infants born at SSM Health-St. Clare Hospital since the program was started in 2015 on March 16.

Hospital nursing staff offer to families of newborns gift-wrapped bundles that include an English or Spanish language baby- or toddler-appropriate book, congratulatory card and information about library services. Friends volunteers package and deliver book bundles to the hospital as needed, about 5-6 times a year.