Library Friends donate 1,000th book

On March 16, Pat Shear, Friends board member, delivered the 1,000th book to staff of the Childbirth Center at SSM Health-St. Clare Hospital. Pictured with book bundles are, from left, Kendra Benedict, Rebecca Riesterer, Jennifer Culotta, Pat Shear, Janarl Roesler and Tiffany Hartman.

 PAT SHEAR/Contributed

The Friends of the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library donated books to families of infants born at SSM Health-St. Clare Hospital since the program was started in 2015 on March 16.

Hospital nursing staff offer to families of newborns gift-wrapped bundles that include an English or Spanish language baby- or toddler-appropriate book, congratulatory card and information about library services. Friends volunteers package and deliver book bundles to the hospital as needed, about 5-6 times a year.

