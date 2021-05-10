 Skip to main content
Library Friends host book sale
The Friends of the Baraboo Public Library will host a book sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Baraboo Arts & Convention Center, 323 Water St., Baraboo.

Prices start at $1. On Saturday, shoppers can fill a bag with books for $5 from noon to 4 p.m., bags provided. Face masks required.

All proceeds from the sale will be used to support the library’s collections, programs, and services.

For more information, call 608-356-6166 or visit baraboopubliclibrary.org.

