Library held the 11th annual golf outing Sept. 4

On Sept. 4, The Friends of the Ruth Culver Community Library held the 11th annual golf outing and dinner. The success of the event was made possible by many committee members and volunteers. The financial success of the golf outing allows the Friends to continue to support the Ruth Culver Community Library with donations for needed equipment, materials and programs. The 11 golf outings have provided more than $100,000.00 in support to the library. The next golf outing will be held Sept. 9, 2020. Pictured, are Curt and Sue Culver in the left golf cart; and Tom and Christine Irgens in the right golf cart.
