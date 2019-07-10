{{featured_button_text}}
Library holds animal sleepover

The Ruth Culver Community Library had their first stuffed animal sleepover with 28 animals spending the night listening to stories and songs after hours on July 1-2.

 RUTH CULVER COMMUNITY LIBRARY/Contributed
