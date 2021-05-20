 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Library holds book sale
0 comments

Library holds book sale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Friends of the Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5 outside on the patio of the Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elem St., Wisconsin Dells.

Thousands of books, videos, DVDs, CDs, cassettes, and magazines will be offered. Fiction and nonfiction books, hardcover and paperback books and books for children and adults available, including collectible, old favorites and rare books.

The Friends provide funds for special programs at the library and need volunteers to help pack and store books not sold at the end of the sale on June 5. If interested in volunteering or becoming a member, contact Cathy Borck, library director, 608-254-2146.

Donations of used books for the next sale can be dropped off at the library.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dahl earns academic award
Community

Dahl earns academic award

The Columbus FFA 2021 DeKalb Outstanding Senior award recipient is Hannah Dahl. She is the daughter of Taylor and Sarah Dahl. The award is bas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News