Library holds book sale

The Friends of the Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5 outside on the patio of the Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elem St., Wisconsin Dells.

Thousands of books, videos, DVDs, CDs, cassettes, and magazines will be offered. Fiction and nonfiction books, hardcover and paperback books and books for children and adults available, including collectible, old favorites and rare books.

The Friends provide funds for special programs at the library and need volunteers to help pack and store books not sold at the end of the sale on June 5. If interested in volunteering or becoming a member, contact Cathy Borck, library director, 608-254-2146.

Donations of used books for the next sale can be dropped off at the library.