Library hosts “A Visit with Mr. Lincoln”

COLUMBUS — Actor and professional Lincoln impersonator Kevin Wood will portray Abraham Lincoln in a program for ages 7 and older at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in the lower level of the Columbus Public Library, 223 W. James St.

Abraham Lincoln is one of our nation’s most beloved and esteemed historical figures, and his story is an inspiration to all today. Wood, as Lincoln, will talk about many aspects of Lincoln’s life, including growing up on the frontier, his family, his love of reading, the different kinds of jobs he had, how he got the nickname “Honest Abe,” why he grew a beard, what he keeps inside his hat, his love of animals, what it was like to be president, life in the White House, and how the holiday of Thanksgiving came about.

The 45-minute program will be followed by a brief Q & A session. Due to limited space, reservations are requested, contact the library by phone, online or on Facebook.

For more information, contact children’s program coordinator Helen Wirka at 920-623-5913 or email helen@columbuspubliclibrary.info.

