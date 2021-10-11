Library hosts book club twice in October

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, will host its book club featuring “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The book is available for check out at the library, on the bookmobile and digitally on Hoopla & Overdrive.

Looking to earn some easy cash, Jessica Farris agrees to be a test subject in a psychological study about ethics and morality. But, as the study moves from the exam room to the real world, the line between what is real and what is one of Dr. Shield's experiments blurs.