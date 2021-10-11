 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Library hosts book club twice in October
0 Comments

Library hosts book club twice in October

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, will host its book club featuring “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The book is available for check out at the library, on the bookmobile and digitally on Hoopla & Overdrive.

Looking to earn some easy cash, Jessica Farris agrees to be a test subject in a psychological study about ethics and morality. But, as the study moves from the exam room to the real world, the line between what is real and what is one of Dr. Shield's experiments blurs.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Mile bluff hosts blood drive

Blood Center of Wisconsin will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News