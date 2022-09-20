Library hosts book discussion

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Public Library will host an evening book discussion on Heather McGhee’s groundbreaking book, “The Sum of Us,” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 in person in the lower level of the library, 223 W. James St., Columbus, and also via Zoom.

“The Sum of Us” is a New York Times bestseller and winner of the Porchlight Business Book Award. It is also longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal.

McGhee’s specialty is the American economy and the mystery of why it so often fails the American public. McGhee embarks on a deeply personal journey across the country tallying what we lose when we buy into the zero-sum paradigm—the idea that progress for some of us must come at the expense of others.

Attendees may join the group discussion live in-person or live online for this hybrid event - author will not be in building. Seating is limited, register for the in-person and online events at columbuspubliclibrary.info or at facebook.com/ColPubLib.

Twelve hardcover copies of the book will be given away to the first 12 patrons who sign up online or reserve a seat for the live event. Other copies are available to borrow from the library. For more information, contact Catherine Walters Brick, adult program coordinator, at catherine@columbuspubliclibrary.info, or call 920-623-5910.