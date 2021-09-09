Library hosts book sale

The Friends of the Kilbourn Public Library will host a Wo-Zha-Wa book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 in the community room, 620 Elem St., Wisconsin Dells. The sale and the checkouts will be outside on the library patio and in the community room.

The sale includes thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, cassettes, and magazines. Books for sale include fiction and nonfiction, hardcover and paperback and books for children and adults. Collectibles, old favorites and rare books also will be available. Sale prices for fiction and nonfiction books start at three for $1; bookmarks for $1 or 50 cents that had been found while pricing books or that have been donated to the library.

Volunteers who can help pack and store books not sold at the end of the sale on Saturday are needed. If interested in volunteering or becoming a member of the Friends, contact Cathy Borck, library director.

Donations of used books for future sales can be dropped off at the library.