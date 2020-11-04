Library hosts Dinosaur Zoom Program, Women’s Suffrage Exhibit and more

Reedsburg Public Library staff will host a number of new programs over the next few weeks. These include a virtual DINOvember series for kids, an online Hogwarts Whodunit for teens, and an in-library Women’s Suffrage museum panel exhibit.

In November, the Wisconsin-based organization Colossal Fossils, Inc. will present four programs virtually to participants of 10 area libraries, including Reedsburg. The zoom presentations will be available at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25. The mission of Colossal Fossils, Inc., established in 2011, is to bring interactive natural history programs to schools and communities in Wisconsin. The group operates a museum in downtown Wausau, at the Wausau Center Mall.

The DINOvember series will include the programs “Predators and Prey,” “Ice Age Giants,” “T-Rex,” and “Sea Monsters.” Each session showcases the incredible collection of dinosaurs, ice age mammals and anthropology exhibits from the Wausau museum. Register at reedsburglibrary.org. One registration is valid for all four programs. An email with the Zoom link will be sent on the day of each session.