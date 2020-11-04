Library hosts Dinosaur Zoom Program, Women’s Suffrage Exhibit and more

Reedsburg Public Library staff will host a number of new programs over the next few weeks. These include a virtual DINOvember series for kids, an online Hogwarts Whodunit for teens, and an in-library Women’s Suffrage museum panel exhibit.
In November, the Wisconsin-based organization Colossal Fossils, Inc. will present four programs virtually to participants of 10 area libraries, including Reedsburg. The zoom presentations will be available at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25. The mission of Colossal Fossils, Inc., established in 2011, is to bring interactive natural history programs to schools and communities in Wisconsin. The group operates a museum in downtown Wausau, at the Wausau Center Mall.
The DINOvember series will include the programs “Predators and Prey,” “Ice Age Giants,” “T-Rex,” and “Sea Monsters.” Each session showcases the incredible collection of dinosaurs, ice age mammals and anthropology exhibits from the Wausau museum. Register at reedsburglibrary.org. One registration is valid for all four programs. An email with the Zoom link will be sent on the day of each session.
Youth Services librarian Jess McCarlson will host a virtual “Hogwarts Whodunit,” an interactive activity of her own creation, based on the popular “Clue” mystery game, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Teens from grades 5-12 should register for the zoom program at least a week in advance to receive their Harry Potter character and further instructions. Participants may dress as their characters if they wish, and do not need to be familiar with the books or movies to play the game. Registration is available on the library’s homepage.
“We Stand on Their Shoulders: A History of Wisconsin Women and Voting” is an eight-panel exhibit which can be viewed at the Reedsburg Public Library through Nov. 8. The traveling exhibit is a project of the Wisconsin Historical Society, and highlights the role Wisconsin women played in the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, as well as in subsequent struggles for equal voting rights for all.
The library continues to be open regular hours for browsing and checkout of materials, as well as computer use, study room use, photocopying and fax service. Customers who prefer to pick up materials curbside may go to reedsburglibrary.org, and click on the link at the top of the page to schedule the pickup of their available holds. As always, library staff are happy to take requests for materials over the phone and ready them for curbside pickup. Items are checked out and placed on a cart outside the library’s front doors.
For more information, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
