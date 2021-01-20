Library hosts flutist with lecture virtually

The Kilbourn Public Library with The Virtual Project, a collaboration among several libraries to bring virtual programming to library patrons, will host Galen Abdur-Razzaq, an accomplished flutist and spoken-word artist from Montclair, New Jersey. He will present the lecture and performance, “Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 via Zoom, and explore the history of jazz; its historical significance and its most influential contributors.

An educator, arranger, composer, and director, Abdur-Razzaq studied at the Berklee College of Music and earned a master’s degree in education from Rutgers University. For more than 30 years, he has performed and spoken to college and university students across the country on the topic. He is a performer, teacher, and composer of classical and chamber music.

Participating libraries include the Jane Morgan Memorial Library in Cambria, Columbus Public Library, Lodi Public Library, Angie W. Cox Public Library in Pardeeville, Hutchinson Memorial Library in Randolph, Rio Community Library, Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells, and Wyocena Public Library.

For more information and to register, visit dellslibrary.org, Facebook or email staff@dellslibrary.org.