Library hosts groundbreaking ceremony

The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, 230 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its expansion project on Thursday, April 28. Festivities begin at 11:45 a.m. outside the library with a family celebration organized by the youth services staff to include a story time, a time capsule coloring sheet activity, and a confetti popper activity. At noon, Baraboo Mayor Rob Nelson will open the ceremonial portion of the celebration, giving a timeline for the construction project, and introducing individuals who will make brief remarks. The Friends of the Library will provide cookies for attendees.

