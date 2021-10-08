 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Library hosts ‘Haunted Baraboo’ authors
0 Comments

Library hosts ‘Haunted Baraboo’ authors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'Haunted Baraboo'

The Wonewoc Public Library, 305 Center St., will host local authors Shelley Mordini and Gwen Herrewig to a discussion on their book, “Haunted Baraboo,” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

As the owner of Baraboo Tours, offering guided haunted and historical tours of downtown Baraboo, Mordini has first-hand knowledge of the ghostly past of Baraboo. Herrewig, who has assisted with the tours for the past six years, also is quite familiar with the fabled stories of spooks and spirits in the Baraboo area.

The authors will share what drew them to Baraboo's history and hauntings, behind-the-scenes glimpses of the creation of their book and some of their favorite ghost stories.

Masks are required.

+2 
Gwen Herrewig

Herrewig
+2 
Shelley Mordini

Mordini
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News