Library hosts ‘Haunted Baraboo’ authors

The Wonewoc Public Library, 305 Center St., will host local authors Shelley Mordini and Gwen Herrewig to a discussion on their book, “Haunted Baraboo,” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
As the owner of Baraboo Tours, offering guided haunted and historical tours of downtown Baraboo, Mordini has first-hand knowledge of the ghostly past of Baraboo. Herrewig, who has assisted with the tours for the past six years, also is quite familiar with the fabled stories of spooks and spirits in the Baraboo area.
The authors will share what drew them to Baraboo's history and hauntings, behind-the-scenes glimpses of the creation of their book and some of their favorite ghost stories.
Masks are required.