Library hosts jazz musician with lecture virtually
The Kilbourn Public Library, with other Columbia County libraries, will host a virtual music and lecture with Galen Abdur-Razzaq, an accomplished musician and spoken-word artist from Montclair, New Jersey. He will present the lecture and performance, “Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 via Zoom, and explore the history of jazz; its historical significance and its most influential contributors.

An educator, arranger, composer, and director, Abdur-Razzaq studied at the Berklee College of Music and earned a master’s degree in education from Rutgers University. For more than 30 years, he has performed and spoken to college and university students across the country on the topic. He is a performer, teacher, and composer of classical and chamber music. For more information and to register, visit dellslibrary.org, Facebook or email staff@dellslibrary.org.

