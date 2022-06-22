Library hosts theatrical performance

Kilbourn Public Library will host a fish-fact-filled voyage to the bottom of the sea at 10 a.m. June 29 with the Traveling Lantern Theatrical Performance “Camp Ocean.” This special presentation is part of the events and activities planned for this year’s “Ocean of Possibilities” summer reading program.

Sign-up and registration for the summer reading challenge at the library also continues. The summer reading program runs through Aug. 20 with opportunities to attend programs, and enter to win special prize drawings. All ages are encouraged to participate.

Families, teens, youth and children of all ages are welcome to experience “Camp Ocean” and the challenge of searching for buried treasure and opportunities to dive into the mysteries of the ocean.

For more information, about this special performance visit dellslibrary.org or call 608-254-2146.