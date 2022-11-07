 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIBRARY HOSTS TRAVELLING EXHIBIT

Juneau Public Library will host the Working Warriors: Military Life Beyond Combat exhibit through Nov. 18, during library hours. The traveling display from Wisconsin Veterans Museum features almost 75% of military work that is considered non-combat. These roles rarely make the headlines but are vital to every military operation. The exhibit explores the non-combat roles of military service personnel, including work as beauticians, military police, dentists, mechanics, and photographers. It showcases an often overlooked but highly relatable side of military life. For more information, visit wisconsinhumanities.org.

 JPL

