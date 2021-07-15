Library hosts virtual author visit

The Kilbourn Public Library and other Columbia County libraries will host a virtual book talk with Diane Amato, author of "All the News From Home," from 6-7 p.m. July 22 via Zoom.
The book is based on 368 government-issued “V Mail” letters sent to Joseph “George” Amato while he was stationed in England as an embalmer for the United States Army during World War II. The letters from home and the story that follows creates an opportunity for the reader to become absorbed in family, loyalty and love that is both personal and universal. What comes through clearly is the sense of his home, which we Wisconsinites will recognize as Madison's well-loved Italian neighborhood known as "The Bush."
The author will give away two copies of the book. Registration is required at dellslibrary.org or Facebook. For more information, email staff@dellslibrary.org.