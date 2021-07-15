Library hosts virtual author visit

The book is based on 368 government-issued “V Mail” letters sent to Joseph “George” Amato while he was stationed in England as an embalmer for the United States Army during World War II. The letters from home and the story that follows creates an opportunity for the reader to become absorbed in family, loyalty and love that is both personal and universal. What comes through clearly is the sense of his home, which we Wisconsinites will recognize as Madison's well-loved Italian neighborhood known as "The Bush."