Library hosts virtual gardening event

The Kilbourn Public Library will host “Let’s Plant a Vegetable Garden!” a free virtual event at 6 p.m. March 11 via Zoom. Registration is required, at dellslibrary.org or on Facebook. Seed packets and a garden craft are available at the library, while supplies last.

Whether you have been gardening for a while, or are one of the many families who started growing things during the pandemic, you can grow more, have less work and save money by doing some planning right now. Master Gardener volunteer Becky Gutzman will share her years of garden expertise with tips on planning for success. She will discuss choosing a site and style of gardening, as well as ways to get the whole family involved in growing veggies.