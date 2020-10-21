Library hosts virtual “News, Fake News and Spin” program

“Fake news” is a term that has become part of the vernacular in recent years, but what is it really, and how does a person identify disinformation in the media? How should information and media sources be evaluated especially in light of the upcoming election? Writer, teacher and historian Michael Edmonds answers these questions in a Zoom presentation, “News, Fake News, and Spin,” available at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 through the Reedsburg Public Library.
Edmonds, when asked about his interest in researching fake news, replied that, after retiring from the Wisconsin Historical Society, he wanted to continue to make a useful contribution to the world. “I saw how poorly equipped most consumers are to navigate through the ocean of media messages that surrounds us. So as a librarian and a teacher, I thought I might have something to offer to people who felt perplexed by it all.”
As a research librarian at the Wisconsin Historical Society’s library for several decades, Edmonds helped people of all ages and backgrounds locate and evaluate information from a 4 million volume collection. In addition, as the author of four books, and a contributor to several others, he is familiar with analyzing information sources, and evaluating conflicting accounts.
In his presentation, Edmonds describes the workings of tech giants and Big Data, as well as how bias, propaganda, fake news and disinformation work. In his research, Edmonds analyzed dozens of books and websites on media literacy, studies published by universities, think tanks, and government agencies on how consumers process information, as well as memoirs by the people who invented the techniques of influencing opinion that we see today.
Edmonds’ one hour presentation, which has been seen by a number of library audiences, is the distillation of an eight week course he put together for Shabbazz High School in Madison, as well as a course on media literacy which he teaches through Madison College. Audiences, in these times, have had lots of questions, and have expressed appreciation for the information they have received.
Edmonds adds that the last election was decided by less than half of 1% of the vote, after thousands of swing state voters were targeted in specific wards and precincts with campaign propaganda. “The same thing is happening right now, so each of us should equip ourselves with tools for making a carefully considered decision based on reliable information before we go to the polls.”
To register for the Zoom presentation, visit reedsburglibrary.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent to your email address on Oct. 22.
For more information, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
