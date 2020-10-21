Library hosts virtual “News, Fake News and Spin” program

“Fake news” is a term that has become part of the vernacular in recent years, but what is it really, and how does a person identify disinformation in the media? How should information and media sources be evaluated especially in light of the upcoming election? Writer, teacher and historian Michael Edmonds answers these questions in a Zoom presentation, “News, Fake News, and Spin,” available at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 through the Reedsburg Public Library.

Edmonds, when asked about his interest in researching fake news, replied that, after retiring from the Wisconsin Historical Society, he wanted to continue to make a useful contribution to the world. “I saw how poorly equipped most consumers are to navigate through the ocean of media messages that surrounds us. So as a librarian and a teacher, I thought I might have something to offer to people who felt perplexed by it all.”

As a research librarian at the Wisconsin Historical Society’s library for several decades, Edmonds helped people of all ages and backgrounds locate and evaluate information from a 4 million volume collection. In addition, as the author of four books, and a contributor to several others, he is familiar with analyzing information sources, and evaluating conflicting accounts.