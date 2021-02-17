Library in-service, research challenge and learning opportunities

Reedsburg Public Library was closed on Feb. 15 for a staff in-service. On in-service days, library employees learn about new procedures, technologies, upcoming library events and service changes. Part of the Feb. 15 in-service will feature a review of online library research sources, and the Beanstack platform. Library customers may take advantage of this same training in the form of the Online Library Research Beanstack Challenge, available on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, after Feb. 15.
Beanstack, the online platform designed to host library reading challenges, can also be used to track other activities, and even trivia-type contests. In the traditional use of Beanstack, challenge participants log titles of books they have read, and receive virtual “badges” on completion. In the online research resources training exercise, a virtual badge is awarded for each of 25 questions answered correctly. It’s worth noting that library customers who successfully complete 20 questions earn a goody bag that can be picked up via curbside service. If you are not already registered on the Beanstack site, take a moment to create a username and password to get started.
The library’s online research resources reviewed in the new Beanstack challenge include those databases listed under the “Research Resources” tab and the links under the “Local History” tab on the library’s homepage. Challenge participants will need their library card number to enter each database. Even experienced library users may learn something new while answering the questions. An example of a research question that can be answered using the library’s databases is “where can I compile and print a mailing list of all Reedsburg restaurants?” The answer is “A to Z Databases,” advertised as a premier residential and business look-up resource.
The local history component of the challenge may similarly prove eye opening for library customers. The Local History page is worth exploring for the sheer volume of genealogy and area history links made available. Emphasized in the Beanstack challenge are the local history links that lead to the listings of births, deaths and marriages in the Reedsburg newspapers, as well as historic buildings in the city. The “Historic Houses” link on the library’s local history page leads to the “Recollection Wisconsin” site, where the history of many Reedsburg residences and buildings is detailed.
On a final note, library customers should be aware of an upcoming Zoom learning opportunity. On Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon writing coach Sarah White will present a memoir writing workshop entitled “Turning Points: Finding Your Most Significant Life Stories.” Signup is required and is available on the library’s homepage, or by calling the library.
For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.