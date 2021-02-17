Library in-service, research challenge and learning opportunities

Reedsburg Public Library was closed on Feb. 15 for a staff in-service. On in-service days, library employees learn about new procedures, technologies, upcoming library events and service changes. Part of the Feb. 15 in-service will feature a review of online library research sources, and the Beanstack platform. Library customers may take advantage of this same training in the form of the Online Library Research Beanstack Challenge, available on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, after Feb. 15.

Beanstack, the online platform designed to host library reading challenges, can also be used to track other activities, and even trivia-type contests. In the traditional use of Beanstack, challenge participants log titles of books they have read, and receive virtual “badges” on completion. In the online research resources training exercise, a virtual badge is awarded for each of 25 questions answered correctly. It’s worth noting that library customers who successfully complete 20 questions earn a goody bag that can be picked up via curbside service. If you are not already registered on the Beanstack site, take a moment to create a username and password to get started.