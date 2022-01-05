Library kicks off New Year with Friends’ Book Sale

The library will kick off the New Year with a Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library Book Sale from Jan. 6-9 in the library’s Community Room during regular open hours.

The thrice yearly Friends Book Sale has been extremely popular in the past, with library staff fielding many questions about the hours and contents of the sale in the days leading up to the event. On Jan. 6, hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Jan. 9 from noon to 3 p.m., Masks and social distancing are required.

The sale features the generous donations of gently used materials from library customers, and runs the gamut from fiction to nonfiction to children’s books and DVDs. The sale also contains some items that have been withdrawn from the library’s collection because of becoming dated or no longer popular. For payment, the Friends group accepts monetary donations to the Friends in the form of cash, check or credit card.