Library kicks off New Year with Friends’ Book Sale

The library will kick off the New Year with a Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library Book Sale from Jan. 6-9 in the library’s Community Room during regular open hours.
The thrice yearly Friends Book Sale has been extremely popular in the past, with library staff fielding many questions about the hours and contents of the sale in the days leading up to the event. On Jan. 6, hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Jan. 9 from noon to 3 p.m., Masks and social distancing are required.
The sale features the generous donations of gently used materials from library customers, and runs the gamut from fiction to nonfiction to children’s books and DVDs. The sale also contains some items that have been withdrawn from the library’s collection because of becoming dated or no longer popular. For payment, the Friends group accepts monetary donations to the Friends in the form of cash, check or credit card.
Individuals who are members of the Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library can take advantage of the “Friends Preview Night” from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 5. The “Friends Only” event affords members the opportunity to browse and choose from the “best of the best” in available titles. It may be worth becoming a Friend of the Library just to take advantage of this early shopping experience and an individual membership is just $5 for the year. Membership payment can be made at the door during the Preview Night or anytime at the front desk of the library.
If you would like to volunteer with the Friends group, several opportunities remain for helping with the book sale. Dec. 31, Jan. 3, and Jan. 4, are sorting and setup days in the library’s Community Room. Assistance is also needed on the days of the sale including Sunday afternoon when the sale tables are taken down.
Finally, if you have items that you would like to donate to the sale to benefit the Friends of the Reedsburg Library, they are still being accepted through Jan. 5. All items should be clean and gently used, in order to maintain the quality of the materials offered. Unfortunately, encyclopedia sets, textbooks and VHS tapes cannot be taken. Due to limited storage space, the library can accept up to two bags of items from any one donor.
Mark your calendars for this first book sale of the year. If you would like to help, contact assistant library director Kris Houtler via email at khoutler@reedsburglibrary.org or call 608-768-7323.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
