Library materials pick up by appointment

Reedsburg Public Library staff are pleased to announce that pickup of library materials will be made available beginning May 4, in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’ latest update to the “Safer at Home Initiative.”
Since library buildings are to remain closed, the curbside pickup will be staged in front of the library’s front doors in the sheltered alcove area. Beginning on May 4, library customers may call the library at 608-768-7323 to request a total of 10 items per scheduled pickup. Customers who have already placed holds online via the LINKCat catalog will receive notification from the South Central Library System via email, automated phone call or text message, to indicate that they have holds waiting for them. They should then call the library to schedule a time to pick up their items. The appointments will ensure social distancing in that only members of one family should be approaching the library pick up area at any one time.
This week library staff began processing reserves on materials that were placed by library customers since the stay at home initiative began. There were hundreds of holds to process this past week, with the library having been closed for one month. It should be noted that the delivery of materials between libraries has not resumed. When placing holds, Reedsburg customers should search for their desired items on LINKCat, the automated library catalog, and use the search limits to limit to items available in the library. Holds can be placed on non-Reedsburg items, but it is unknown at this time when South Central Library System delivery will resume.
Library returns are being accepted, but they must be placed in the Locust Street book drop. From there, the items are isolated for four days, before being further disinfected and returned to the shelf. Library staff are using personal protective equipment, and working at widely distanced work stations to ensure their health as well as the health of the library customers. Library Director, Sue Ann Kucher remarks that “though the health and safety of the community is paramount, we are ecstatic to be able to offer this basic materials service for families, children at home doing schoolwork, as well as adults looking for some leisure reading.”
Reedsburg Public Library’s online programming continues. Youth services librarians Jess McCarlson and Maxine Chipman’s story shorts story time appear at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Story Shorts Book Club at 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays, and Share a Song at 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. These sessions can be viewed live, or at a later time from the “videos” link on the library’s Facebook page. Language Services del Norte’s “Cuando Cuentas Cuentos Cortos” bilingual story time is live streamed at 10:30 a.m. each Friday, and also archived. Check the library’s website reedsburglibrary.org for a weekly recipe, and a Wednesday “Crafternoon” session.
For more information, call the library at 608-768-7323.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
