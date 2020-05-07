Library materials pick up by appointment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reedsburg Public Library staff are pleased to announce that pickup of library materials will be made available beginning May 4, in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’ latest update to the “Safer at Home Initiative.”

Since library buildings are to remain closed, the curbside pickup will be staged in front of the library’s front doors in the sheltered alcove area. Beginning on May 4, library customers may call the library at 608-768-7323 to request a total of 10 items per scheduled pickup. Customers who have already placed holds online via the LINKCat catalog will receive notification from the South Central Library System via email, automated phone call or text message, to indicate that they have holds waiting for them. They should then call the library to schedule a time to pick up their items. The appointments will ensure social distancing in that only members of one family should be approaching the library pick up area at any one time.