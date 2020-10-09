Library moves to reduced service model

Due to current high COVID Case Activity and Community Spread in Sauk County, and in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’s Emergency Order 3, Baraboo Public Library will be moving to a reduced service model beginning today.

The library building will be closed to the public, with a few exceptions as outlined below.

Reduced

service model:Contactless pickup: Library materials may be picked up in the entryway of the library. Call the library to arrange a pick up. You may place specific titles on hold, or ask a librarian to make a selection based on your interests.

Computer and business services by appointment: Limited computer use, printing, scanning, copying, and faxing will be available by appointment only. Call the library to schedule an appointment.

Free WiFi access outside: Library WiFi will be available for free outside the building on the patio, lawn, and in nearby parking areas. No password is required and there are no time limits.

Dial A Librarian: For information needs, research help, assistance, or book/movie recommendations, library staff will be available by phone and email.