Library moves to reduced service model

Due to current high COVID Case Activity and Community Spread in Sauk County, and in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’s Emergency Order 3, Baraboo Public Library will be moving to a reduced service model beginning today.
The library building will be closed to the public, with a few exceptions as outlined below.
Reduced
service model:Contactless pickup: Library materials may be picked up in the entryway of the library. Call the library to arrange a pick up. You may place specific titles on hold, or ask a librarian to make a selection based on your interests.
Computer and business services by appointment: Limited computer use, printing, scanning, copying, and faxing will be available by appointment only. Call the library to schedule an appointment.
Free WiFi access outside: Library WiFi will be available for free outside the building on the patio, lawn, and in nearby parking areas. No password is required and there are no time limits.
Dial A Librarian: For information needs, research help, assistance, or book/movie recommendations, library staff will be available by phone and email.
Online resources: All online resources will continue to be available, including LINKCat, ebooks and audiobooks via Libby and Overdrive, Consumer Reports online, digital newspaper archive, etc.
Virtual and outdoor programming: Virtual programs for kids, teens, and adults will continue via Facebook, YouTube, and website. Some outdoor programs/events may be offered as weather allows.
24/7 book return: Drive-up/walk-up book return located outside on back wall of the library will be open 24/7 and returned items will be quarantined for four days before circulating them again. No late fines for items checked out from Baraboo Public Library will be charged.
For more information, call 608-356-6166.
