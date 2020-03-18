Library Named 2019 Star Library
Library Named 2019 Star Library

Library Named 2019 Star Library

Wonewoc Public Library named 2019 Star Library by Leading Industry Magazine.

 WONEWOC PUBLIC LIBRARY/Contributed

The Wonewoc Public Library has been designated as a 2019, Star Library by the national library industry magazine Library Journal. Wonewoc was one of only 261 libraries across the entire country to earn this honor, in addition to being named the top Wisconsin library in its budget category and one of only 11 Star Libraries coming from Wisconsin. The magazine looked at factors such as per capita circulation, e-material circulation, program attendance and WI-FI sessions.

