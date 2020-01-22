Library offers Alzheimer's and Dementia program
0 comments

Library offers Alzheimer's and Dementia program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Thacker, Dementia outreach specialist for the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, will present “Communications & Emotions in Late Stage Dementia,” a program for individuals or family members caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The program helps participants learn ways to effectively and compassionately communicate with someone in late stage dementia and understand their emotions. The program is from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Hatch Public Library, 111 W. State St., Mauston. The program is free and no registration required.

For more information, call 608-516-6248.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News