Library offers Alzheimer's and Dementia program

Nancy Thacker, Dementia outreach specialist for the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, will present “Communications & Emotions in Late Stage Dementia,” a program for individuals or family members caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The program helps participants learn ways to effectively and compassionately communicate with someone in late stage dementia and understand their emotions. The program is from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Hatch Public Library, 111 W. State St., Mauston. The program is free and no registration required.