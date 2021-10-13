Hatch Public Library offers book club

Hatch Public Library, 111 West State St., Mauston, hosts a monthly Book Club at 1 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month. On Oct. 27, the club will discuss, “Owen Baby Boy Unknown.”

Long-time Mauston resident Owen Phillips is the star of a new book written by his daughter, Ann Marie Vinopal. Here, three of the Phillips sisters talk about the book with librarian Bridget Christenson.

The discussion is available on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=c1I4-aHI0zo.

For more about the Hatch public library, go to https://www.hatchpubliclibrary.org.