Library offers holds pick up service

The Reedsburg Public Library staff will offer low contact pick up of library materials under the extended Safer at Home order beginning immediately.

To participate, place a hold on an item that is currently available at the library using LINKcat at linkcat.info or call 608-769-7323 for assistance; when notified, may take up to three days, of hold availability, call to schedule a pick-up appointment; there is limit of 10 items per pick-up.

Due dates for all current loans and newly checked out materials are extended to July 1. Loaned items may be returned in the after-hours book drop on the east side of the building. The library encourages patrons to keep current materials until the library reopens.

For more information, call 608-768-7323, or email info@reedsburglibrary.org and a staff member will respond. Staff will be available by phone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.