Library offers Hoopla services

While the library building is closed, the library has opened access to Hoopla to anyone in a 25-mile radius of Beaver Dam whether they have a Beaver Dam Community Library card or not. Hoopla is the library’s premiere digital service because it is easy to use and has a huge choice of eBooks, audiobooks, movies, TV series and music available to stream or download.
Hoopla can be used on many types of devices. Hoopla is even offering Bonus Borrows of many items that don’t count towards a user’s total checkouts through May 31. This is a free service. To get started, visit hoopladigital.com.
For more information, call the library at 920-887-4631, or email digitalsupport@beaverdamlibrary.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!