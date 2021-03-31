Library offers resource for Reedsburg’s historic buildings

“Does anyone know the history of this building?” is a question often posed on local history Facebook pages. For Reedsburg buildings, the answer can often be found using Reedsburg Public Library’s digitized collection on the website recollectionwisconsin.org. This website boasts the digitized collections of libraries, archives, museums and historical societies from more than 200 locations in the state. Since 2019, the platform has hosted historic building information from Reedsburg.

The information on the website is the result of the Reedsburg Public Library’s project to digitize the 1983-1984 Reedsburg Historic Survey, which identified historically or architecturally significant buildings in the city, some to be nominated to the National Register of Historic Places. More than 900 properties were surveyed by community volunteers at the time, with extensive research conducted on some locations. Each property file contains a photograph of the building as it appeared in 1983, along with information pertaining to the building’s historical or architectural significance.