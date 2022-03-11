Library offers seed starting workshop for adults

The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library of Baraboo and the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will host a free workshop for adults from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19 at the library, 230 Fourth Ave.

Get a head start on spring planting with seeds from the Baraboo Seed Library and start seeds in pots to take home. Master Gardener volunteers Gladys Proctor and Doreen Hamburg will discuss the best time to start a variety of seeds indoors for this growing zone, how to grow seedlings indoors and transplant them into outdoor gardens.