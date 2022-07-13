Library offers "The Little Mermaid' performance

Reedsburg Public Library will host the Bright Star Theater to a presentation of “The Little Mermaid'' at 9 a.m. July 19 in City Park, 222 N. Park St., Reedsburg.

Actors provide an inspiring version of Hans Christian Anderson’s classic story. The adaptation explores the difficulty of being yourself in “unfamiliar waters.” The show is recommended for pre-K students through adults. In case of inclement weather, the production will be held in the library’s Community Room. No registration required.