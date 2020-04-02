Library offers virtual cards to new patrons

Virtual library cards are now available to new library users who have not had a Beaver Dam Community library card in the past. The virtual card provides access to a rich array of digital materials for education and entertainment. Try eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, music, TV series, newspapers, magazines, Gale Courses, Transparent Languages and more. Fill out the online registration form at bit.ly/beaverdamvirtuallibrarycard and start using digital library services today. Virtual cards can be converted to full privilege library cards when the library reopens. The digital library available at cityofbeaverdam.com/library/digital.