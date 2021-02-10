Library offers virtual Mary Todd Lincoln program

Library offers Mary Todd Lincoln program

The Kilbourn Public Library, with other Columbia County libraries, will present “Mary Todd Lincoln in Love,” a virtual performance with Laura Keyes at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18.

Mary Todd Lincoln lived a life filled with triumphs and tragedies, but few people know her story. Now, actress Laura Keyes shares Lincoln’s story in this entertaining and informational program which is set in January 1862 when she and her family are settled comfortably in the Executive Mansion. She reflects on the loves of her life, her children, her husband and her country. She even shares some of Abraham Lincoln’s love letters to her. Learn how her social graces and political savvy helped her husband achieve the highest office in the land.

Keyes has been portraying historic women and lecturing on historic topics since 2008. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a master’s degree in Library Studies, and is the director of the Dunlap Public Library in Illinois. She has been active in community theater in Wisconsin and in Illinois for more than two decades. A lifetime member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters, she won the Mary Todd Lincoln Oratory Contest at the Lincoln Days celebration in Hodgenville, Kentucky.

To register for the program, visit dellslibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page. For more information, email staff@dellslibrary.org.