Kilbourn Public Library and the Wausau Paranormal Research Society present a virtual program investigating paranormal activity from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. To register, visit dellslibrary.org.

The WPRS group will share the results of their investigations of the Columbus Public Library and Columbus City Hall.

For more information, email catherine@columbuspubliclibrary or call 920-623-5910.

This event will be recorded for online viewing at a later date.