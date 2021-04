The Reedsburg Public Library is commemorating National Poetry Month with Exploring Poetry for Adults from 10 a.m. to noon April 17 via Zoom. Register at reedsburglibrary.org .

Author and instructor Christopher Chambers presents a program for adults curious about poetry and working poets looking to expand their poetic horizons. Participants will read and discuss a variety of poems looking at techniques and forms, approaches to finding subjects and finding your voice.