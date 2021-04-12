Library offers virtual program on effigy mounds

Native peoples have occupied what is now the state of Wisconsin for more than 13,000 years, first arriving at the end of the glacial period. Populations grew through time and cultures became increasingly more complex. After 500 B.C native peoples began the custom of burying the dead under earthen mounds. Between AD 700 and 1100 mound building exploded throughout southern Wisconsin and became much more elaborate; taking the form of sometimes vast landscapes of burial mounds made as effigies of animals, supernatural beings, and even human beings. Modern day Columbia and Dodge counties are at the geographical heart of this cultural development that is unique in the world and called the Effigy Mound Cultural Complex.