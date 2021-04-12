Library offers virtual program on effigy mounds

The Kilbourn Public Library, with other Columbia County libraries, will present a virtual presentation at 6:30 p.m. April 22. Robert Birmingham, a retired University of Wisconsin-Waukesha professor and the author of several books on archaeological and historical topics, will host Spirits of Earth: Ancient Native American Effigy Mounds in Wisconsin.
The presentation will explore what is known about the effigy mounds and the world of the effigy mound builders with examples drawn from the Columbia County region.
Native peoples have occupied what is now the state of Wisconsin for more than 13,000 years, first arriving at the end of the glacial period. Populations grew through time and cultures became increasingly more complex. After 500 B.C native peoples began the custom of burying the dead under earthen mounds. Between AD 700 and 1100 mound building exploded throughout southern Wisconsin and became much more elaborate; taking the form of sometimes vast landscapes of burial mounds made as effigies of animals, supernatural beings, and even human beings. Modern day Columbia and Dodge counties are at the geographical heart of this cultural development that is unique in the world and called the Effigy Mound Cultural Complex.
