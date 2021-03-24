Library open for walk-in service

The library also subscribes to more than 100 magazines which may be checked out, even current issues, for a period of two weeks with up to two renewals. Categories of magazines include the most popular of those that can be found at bookstores and newsstands, including general interest, crafts, hobbies, current events, politics, sports and entertainment. Reedsburg Public Library also subscribes to the large print edition of “Reader’s Digest” and “Guideposts.”

The library’s book discussion choices are now displayed in the reading area near the newspapers. Selections from the morning, evening, and cookbook book discussions are available not only for those attending the discussions but for anyone who would be interested in reading them. Currently displayed are “The Lager Queen of Minnesota’’ by Ryan Stradal, “The White Tiger” by Aravind Ardiga and the cookbook “Foolproof” by Ina Garten.

Graphic novels for adults have also moved to the reading area. These increasingly popular “novels” are illustrated in the same way as traditional comic books, but contain a book length story. Neil Gaiman, Alan Moore and Jeff Lemire are popular authors of graphic novels. Nonfiction graphic novels, including “Maus” by Art Spiegelman, about one family’s Holocaust experience, are also part of this collection.