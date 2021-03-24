Library open for walk-in service

As of March 15, Reedsburg Public Library is open for walk-in service. The library had followed a “by appointment” model for several weeks, but as Sauk County’s COVID situation improves, it has gone back to walk-in service. Curbside service is still available for those who prefer a contactless pickup of materials. Curbside can be scheduled by calling the library or by accessing the link on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org.
Those entering the library for the first time in several months will notice an attractive new arrangement of library collections. A large selection of “Lucky Day,” high demand books, are arranged on a vertical spinner near the front doors. DVDs are located directly in front of the service desk, while the large print section of books has been expanded. A separate shelving unit “Game Station Central” has been established to display PS4, XBoxOne and Wii games. Audio titles are located near the front windows, as well as a newly created reading area furnished with comfortable chairs next to natural light.
Walk-in visitors to the library can enjoy browsing several subscriptions of local, Wisconsin and national newspapers. In addition to the Reedsburg Independent, the library also subscribes to the newspapers from Baraboo, Spring Green, Sauk City and Mauston. The daily Wisconsin State Journal, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal round out the library’s newspaper selections.
The library also subscribes to more than 100 magazines which may be checked out, even current issues, for a period of two weeks with up to two renewals. Categories of magazines include the most popular of those that can be found at bookstores and newsstands, including general interest, crafts, hobbies, current events, politics, sports and entertainment. Reedsburg Public Library also subscribes to the large print edition of “Reader’s Digest” and “Guideposts.”
The library’s book discussion choices are now displayed in the reading area near the newspapers. Selections from the morning, evening, and cookbook book discussions are available not only for those attending the discussions but for anyone who would be interested in reading them. Currently displayed are “The Lager Queen of Minnesota’’ by Ryan Stradal, “The White Tiger” by Aravind Ardiga and the cookbook “Foolproof” by Ina Garten.
Graphic novels for adults have also moved to the reading area. These increasingly popular “novels” are illustrated in the same way as traditional comic books, but contain a book length story. Neil Gaiman, Alan Moore and Jeff Lemire are popular authors of graphic novels. Nonfiction graphic novels, including “Maus” by Art Spiegelman, about one family’s Holocaust experience, are also part of this collection.
Enjoy walking into the library again. For more information, call the library at 768-READ (7323).
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
