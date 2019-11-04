The Portage Public Library is open. As the Sprinkler Project moves into its final phase the only way into the library is through the Children's entrance. Patrons can once again browse the shelves for books, movies and audio materials, sit by the fireplace, use the public computers, pick up their own holds and access the copier, and the fax machine. Reference Desk and circulation staffs are available for assistance.
