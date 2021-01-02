Library remains closed but services still available

The Beaver Dam Community Library building remains closed to the public until further notice per the Library Board; the decision will be evaluated on a monthly basis at each board meeting. However, January business hours continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Librarians and staff are available for selection services, digital support, reference questions and other essential services remotely by phone, email, or text during business hours. Register online for a virtual library card for digital collection access or make an appointment for a contactless library card registration for full access to physical and digital library collections.

Other services available to the public include contactless pickup; mobile printing; Grab & Go Craft Kits, as supplies are available; online Pop-up Storytime; virtual programs.

Pickup hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

For more information or to place a request, call 920-887-4631, email circdesk@beaverdamlibrary.org, text 66746, or use the library catalog at https://bdam.ent.sirsi.net or visit cityofbeaverdam.com/library.