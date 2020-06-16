Library reopens with essential services only

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Community Library has reopened with essential services to include browsing and checking out of library materials, public internet and Wi-Fi access from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. No in-person programming is offered at this time. Indoor book return bins replace the in-desk return and there will be a minimum 72-hour delay before returns are checked in because of the quarantine process.

The layout of the library has been adjusted to allow for physical distancing. High touch items like puzzles and the game computers have been temporarily put away. Popular materials are on the shelves, but some items have been moved to overflow and storage locations which library staff can retrieve. Newspapers are available digitally through Newsbank; paper copies have been discontinued. The library will continue to offer the Mailbox Library Service upon request, contact the library to arrange this service.

The summer reading program begins July 6 and will use the Beanstack app for badges for completing reading and other activities. All ages can explore challenges, track books read, share reviews, create reading streaks, and have fun. This is a virtual program with an online platform, a mobile app, or a paper version. More information will be available at the end of June.