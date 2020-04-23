Library resumes curbside pickup Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beginning Monday, the Baraboo Public Library will resume curbside pickup of library materials during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Patrons may request pickup of items owned by the Baraboo Public Library with “available” status and arrange to pick up items that were already waiting on hold when the library closed on March 16. The delivery system for materials owned by other libraries is not available at this time.

To request materials by phone, call 608-356-6166 with library card number ready. To request materials online, log onto linkcat.info, narrow searches to “available” Baraboo Library materials. Library staff will search for, retrieve, and check requested items out to the patron’s library account. Patrons should then call to arrange a pick up time. Library staff will bring the items to a designated location in the front of the Fourth Avenue entrance. Call 608-356-6166 upon arrival.

The library will also accept returns in the outside book drop in the alley behind the library, starting Monday. For safety reasons, all returns will be quarantined for three days before they are checked in. Items will still show as being checked out on the patron’s account until the item quarantine expires.