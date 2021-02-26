Library resumes full service March 1

Citing declining COVID-19 numbers in Sauk County, and public adherence to wearing masks and observing social distancing inside public buildings, the Baraboo Public Library, 230 Fourth Ave., will resume offering free public access to the library without the need to call for an appointment beginning Monday.

During a transitional period following the return to full access, library operating hours will be temporarily reduced to accommodate an expected continuation of calls for contactless pickup while increasing direct service to patrons inside the library building. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth and strict social distancing requirements must be observed. For more information or to schedule contactless pickup, call 608-356-6166.