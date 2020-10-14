Library’s Multilingual Mondays bring the world to you

During the COVID-19 pandemic Reedsburg Public Library’s Youth Services Department brings the world to you in a series of short language videos for all ages presented each Monday on Facebook.

Multilingual Mondays began at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 and will continue at the same time most weeks of the fall session through Nov. 20. Each video will feature language and cultures from people in our community. Sessions include American Sign Language, Spanish and more. According to Youth Services Librarian, Jess McCarlson, “The main point of the program is to provide a more relaxed way to learn about languages and the cultures often associated with these languages.” In each session, the presenter picks a few words or language concepts to highlight during a fun activity or surrounding a specific theme.

During the first session on Spanish, presenter Andrea Jaquish of Language Services Del Norte taught sounds of the Spanish alphabet while also explaining the popular Mexican game Loteria. Laura Geffert, in her presentation on American Sign Language, taught signs for colors while demonstrating a technique for making playdough. Most recently, Hannah Feller introduced German while creating a delicious pfannkuchen.