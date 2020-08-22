Library seeks memorabilia of its history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 18, the Baraboo Public Library observes the 125th anniversary of the granting of its charter as a public library by the State of Wisconsin in 1895. In anticipation of this historic milestone, the library is putting out a call for memorabilia related to the library’s history, including artifacts such as photos, flyers, pins, equipment, and old library cards. The library would also like to hear or read stories about the recent and more distant library past from current and former Baraboo area residents.

“If folks want to just briefly lend their library keepsakes to us, we can scan or photograph them and return the items to their owners,” said Jessica Bergin, library director. “If people have items they wish to donate, we will assess if we can adequately store, preserve, and once the expansion is completed, display them.”

One of the conditions of obtaining approval in June for the library expansion by the State Historic Preservation Office is a commitment by library leaders to create a permanent library history display in the expanded library.

“We would like the display to focus on the role of the community in our library history: how Baraboo has helped the library grow, and how the library has helped Baraboo grow,” said Lacey Steffes, library trustee.