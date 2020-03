A pie day fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. until pies are sold out on March 14 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg. Pies can be dropped off from 3-5 p.m. March 13 and beginning at 8:30 a.m. March 14 at the library. All types of pie are appreciated including pot pies or quiche. A slice of pie costs $3, while a whole pie costs $14. Pies are available for carryout or dine-in.