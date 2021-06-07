Library Summer Reading Programs begin

Children, from newborns to kids who just completed fifth grade, can participate in the READO game. The READO card works like a bingo card. It is filled with squares that describe reading related activities. When a child completes an activity, the square for that activity can be marked. When the child finishes one READO line of activity squares - row, column, or diagonal line - they win a free book. Completing three READO lines qualifies the child for a weekly prize drawing. READO cards can be obtained from the Youth Services department at the library.

Adults can participate in the Summer Adult R & R – “Read & Respond.” When they read a print book, ebook, or audiobook, they can write a brief response telling what they liked most about the book, and to whom they would recommend it. Adults can pick up Reader Response slips from the Adult Services desk at the library. Turning in a completed Response slip to the Adult Services desk qualifies a reader for that week’s drawing for $20 worth of Chamber Bucks. A reader may turn in up to three Response slips per week. Readers may win a weekly drawing only once during the Summer Adult R & R, but are encouraged to keep reading and returning Response slips throughout the program. All qualified Reader Response slips from the program will qualify for the Grand Prize Drawing for $50 worth of Chamber Bucks on Aug. 16.