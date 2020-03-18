Library temporarily closes due to COVID-19

The Reedsburg Public Library is now closed to the public until further notice in order to be responsive to state-wide and community-wide measures for prevention of spreading COVID-19 disease.

During the closure, staff will be in the building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to provide assistance by phone. The outside book drop will remain open 24/7, although we encourage our patrons to keep current materials until the library reopens. Returned material will be checked-in fine free through April 25.

Other services we will provide during the closure, when staffing permits:

Pick-up of library holds, call for details.

Lobby Accessibility, posted limit of three people at a time.

Two internet computers are available, no printing, staff assistance by phone only. Tax forms. Free children's books, while supplies last.

All online databases and resources remain available remotely.

Details about web-based programming will be shared on the library Facebook page and website reedsburglibrary.org.