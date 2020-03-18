Library temporarily closes due to COVID-19
The Reedsburg Public Library is now closed to the public until further notice in order to be responsive to state-wide and community-wide measures for prevention of spreading COVID-19 disease.

During the closure, staff will be in the building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to provide assistance by phone. The outside book drop will remain open 24/7, although we encourage our patrons to keep current materials until the library reopens. Returned material will be checked-in fine free through April 25.

Other services we will provide during the closure, when staffing permits:

  • Pick-up of library holds, call for details.
  • Lobby Accessibility, posted limit of three people at a time.
  1. Two internet computers are available, no printing, staff assistance by phone only.
  2. Tax forms.
  3. Free children's books, while supplies last.
  • All online databases and resources remain available remotely.
  • Details about web-based programming will be shared on the library Facebook page and website reedsburglibrary.org.

If you or a member of your household is ill, do not come to the library, even for limited services. All hours and services are subject to change.

For more information, call 608-768-7323, or email at info@reedsburglibrary.org.

