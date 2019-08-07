The Friends of the Ruth Culver Community Library will host their 11th annual golf outing and dinner to support the library on Sept.4, at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club, N1076 Golf Road, Prairie du Sac. All proceeds will be donated to the Ruth Culver Community Library.
For the past ten years through the leadership of the Friends group and many volunteers this event has continued to this day and has raised over $89K which has been donated to the library for many uses ranging from initial construction costs, books, CD’S, programming and new furniture and equipment.
For further information, call 608-643-8318, or email mstatz@pdslibrary.org, or stop at the library 540 Water St., Prairie du Sac. The registration deadline is Aug. 28.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)