The Angie W. Cox Library and the Columbia County Library Board will host the 2019 Columbia County Library Advocates of the Year Open House from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at 119 N. Main St., Pardeeville. Program starts at 4:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.

Maureen “Maude” and Lester Bortz and Laureen and Gerald Lueck will be honored for years of dedicated service.

